WR Troy Omeire is the latest former Texas player to find a landing spot in the NCAA transfer portal

Since the transfer window opened up for the NCAA transfer portal in December, the Texas Longhorns have seen 13 players either enter the portal or announce their intentions to do so.

In the weeks since, a handful of players have found new destinations, providing perspective on just how valuable other programs around the country consider their talent.

This post will provide updates when former Longhorns make their commitments.

Edge Prince Dorbah, Arizona State

With former Texas Director of Recruiting Bryan Carrington now at Arizona State in his first job as an on-field assistant, Dorbah is heading to Tempe to play for new head coach Kenny Willingham. While the former top-150 prospect was never able to seriously dent the rotation for the Longhorns, the Sun Devils have a major need on the edge after losing multiple contributors to graduation or the portal.

Offensive tackle Andrej Karic, Tennessee

The signing of Kelvin Banks relegated Karic to a backup role in 2022 with Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian ultimately decided on using Karic as a jumbo tight end given the deficiencies at the wide receiver position. Instead of potentially competing for the starting right tackle job nest season with the departure of Christian Jones, Karic opted for the portal and committed to the Volunteers after visiting Knoxville. Starting right tackle Darnell Wright is off to the NFL, leaving Karic to compete with former walk-on Dayne Davis for that role in 2023.

Linebacker Devin Richardson, Washington State

Next Stop… Washington State✅

Keep on walking pic.twitter.com/GW9IrvMXzT — Devin Richardson ♛³⁰ (@DevinRichard_on) December 20, 2022

A promising 2019 season at New Mexico State led Texas to take Richardson as a transfer following Sarkisian’s arrival on the Forty Acres, but Richardson struggled to make an impact as an inside linebacker, eventually seeing some late playing time this season at strong-side linebacker. Now Richardson is headed to Pullman as a graduate transfer who is expected to compete for the starting middle linebacker job after the starter and backup at that position for the Cougars both entered the portal.

Offensive lineman Junior Angilau, Oregon

The Lord has blessed me with many challenges, as He wants us all to overcome and recover on the other side.

With that being said, I’m excited to announce my commitment to the University of OREGON @CoachDanLanning @IAMKLEMM @JRMoala @CoachWilsonLove @CoachTuioti92 @oregonfootball pic.twitter.com/uaSv1hCGVY — sione angilau jr. (@junior_angilau) December 21, 2022

The departure of Angilau, a 34-game starter over three seasons before his season-ending injury in preseason camp, was the most significant loss for the Longhorns. But Angilau’s decision likely revolved the uncertainty of winning a starting job again with all the young talent at the position for Texas and the length rehabilitation he’ll face this offseason. Oregon has a more appealing depth chart with redshirt seniors at the center and right guard positions, affording Angilau a strong chance of winning a starting job at one of those spots if his recovery goes well.

Cornerback Jamier Johnson, Indiana

Johnson was set back by missing his senior season due to the pandemic, then redshirted while playing mostly on special teams in 2021. This season, Johnson was a rotation player early in the before losing that role to freshman Terrance Brooks. Now Johnson will have a fresh start in Bloomington, where both Indiana starting cornerbacks are departing, along with a key backup.

Quarterback Hudson Card, Purdue

Sources: Transfer quarterback Hudson Card is headed to Purdue. The Texas transfer committed to coach Ryan Walters earlier today. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 26, 2022

Despite ranking as one of the top quarterbacks in the portal, Card’s recruitment was a low-key affair without any significant updates until news broke of his commitment to new Purdue head coach Ryan Walters. With starter Aiden O’Connell and backup Austin Burton exhausting their eligibility, Card will be the heavy favorite to earn that job next season in West Lafayette under offensive coordinator Graham Harrell.

Wide receiver Troy Omeire, Texas

The presence of Carrington and former Texas assistant wide receivers coach Ra’Shaad Samples on the Arizona State coaching staff helped the Sun Devils land another former Longhorn in Omeire, who is still trying to fully bounce back from two ACL tears sustained in consecutive years on the Forty Acres. After a promising preseason camp in 2020, Omeire only recorded one catch for nine yards at Texas due to his knee injuries.