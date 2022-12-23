Texas RB Roschon Johnson officially declares for the 2023 NFL Draft

The iconic scene of Texas Longhorns senior running back Roschon Johnson hurdling a Baylor Bears defender to score the game-icing touchdown of the regular-season finale is officially the last of Johnson in burnt orange and white after the Port Neches-Groves product officially declared for the 2023 NFL Draft on Friday via Instagram.

Johnson will also join junior running back Bijan Robinson and senior linebacker DeMarvion Overshown in opting out of next week’s Alamo Bowl against No. 12 Washington.

Johnson departs after selflessly moving from quarterback in 2019 after injuries decimated the position and becoming one of the nation’s best backup running backs, first playing behind Keoantay Ingram and then Robinson. Over four seasons, Johnson tallied 2,190 rushing yards with 23 rushing touchdowns while serving as one of the team’s most consistent leaders and starring on multiple special teams units. Johnson’s diverse contributions in so many areas earned him the regard of Texas fans as an all-time great Longhorn.

Together, the 2022 season from Robinson and Johnson slots them as the No. 2 duo in school history, only 99 yards and one touchdown behind Earl Campbell and Ham Jones in 1977.

Redshirt freshman Jonathon Brooks and freshman Jaydon Blue are expected to receive the majority of carries in the Alamo Bowl replacing Robinson and Johnson with junior Keilan Robinson likely to remain in his all-purpose role primarily serving as a pass catcher out of the backfield.