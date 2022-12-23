Texas post-Early Signing Day roster matrix

The early signing period is hours away from closing and the Texas Longhorns have the vast majority of the 2023 class signed following Thursday’s signing of consensus four-star wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr.

So it’s worth taking another look at the current roster matrix for the 2023 season with 23 members of the 2023 class signed, two transfers added to the mix, and 12 players who have entered the NCAA transfer portal or intend to do so.

Roster matrix Position 2023 class Freshmen/Sophomores Sophomores/Juniors Seniors Super seniors Total Position 2023 class Freshmen/Sophomores Sophomores/Juniors Seniors Super seniors Total QB Arch Manning Maalik Murphy* Charles Wright 4 Quinn Ewers RB Cedric Baxter Jr. Jaydon Blue Jonathon Brooks Keilan Robinson 5 Tre Wisner WR Ryan Niblett Brenen Thompson Jaden Alexis Isaiah Neyor 10 Johntay Cook Savion Red Casey Cain Jordan Whittington DeAndre Moore Jr. Xavier Worthy TE Spencer Shannon Juan Davis 5 Will Randle Gunnar Helm Ja'Tavion Sanders OL Jaydon Chatman Cole Hutson Hayden Conner Sawyer Goram-Welch 16 Connor Stroh Connor Robertson* Max Merril Jake Majors Andre Cojoe Kelvin Banks Trevor Goosby Cam Williams Payton Kirkland Neto Omeozulu* Malik Agbo* Devon Campbell DL/OLB Colten Vasek Justice Finkley Byron Murphy Vernon Broughton T'Vondre Sweat 17 Derion Gullette J'Mond Tapp* Barryn Sorrell Alfred Collins Sydir Mitchell Zac Swanson* Billy Walton Aaron Bryant* Tausili Akana Jaray Bledsoe* Kristopher Ross* Ethan Burke ILB S'Maje Burrell Trevell Johnson* David Gbenda Jett Bush** 8 Liona Lefau Derrick Brown* Jaylan Ford Anthony Hill Jr. DB Derek Williams Jaylon Guilbeau Morice Blackwell Kitan Crawford 16 Malik Muhammad Austin Jordan Ishmael Ibraheem Jahdae Barron Terrance Brooks Michael Taaffe** Jerrin Thompson Bryan Allen Jr.* Gavin Holmes Ryan Watts X'Avion Brice* Larry Turner-Gooden* K/P/DS Will Stone Ryan Sanborn 3 Lance St. Louis 84 In transfer portal Medical Transferred *Redshirted S JD Coffey OL Isaiah Hookfin OL Jaylen Garth (Houston) **Former walk on with scholarship P Isaac Pearson TE Brayden Liebrock Edge Prince Dorbah (ASU) Edge DJ Harris OL Andrej Karic (UT) OL Logan Parr LB Devin Richardson (Wazzu) QB Hudson Card Junior Angilau (Oregon) WR Troy Omeire Jamier Johnson (IU) WR Agiye Hall* *pending