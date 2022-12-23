Texas post-Alamo Bowl roster matrix

With early signing period complete, the Texas Longhorns have the vast majority of the 2023 class signed with the addition of consensus four-star wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr.
So it’s worth taking another look at the current roster matrix for the 2023 season with 23 members of the 2023 class signed, two transfers added to the mix, and 12 players who have entered the NCAA transfer portal or intend to do so.
Roster matrix
|Position
|2023 class
|Freshmen/Sophomores
|Sophomores/Juniors
|Seniors
|Super seniors
|Total
|QB
|Arch Manning
|Maalik Murphy*
|Charles Wright
|4
|Quinn Ewers
|RB
|Cedric Baxter Jr.
|Jaydon Blue
|Jonathon Brooks
|Keilan Robinson
|5
|Tre Wisner
|WR
|Ryan Niblett
|Brenen Thompson
|Jaden Alexis
|Isaiah Neyor
|10
|Johntay Cook
|Savion Red
|Casey Cain
|Jordan Whittington
|DeAndre Moore Jr.
|Xavier Worthy
|TE
|Spencer Shannon
|Juan Davis
|5
|Will Randle
|Gunnar Helm
|Ja'Tavion Sanders
|OL
|Jaydon Chatman
|Cole Hutson
|Hayden Conner
|Sawyer Goram-Welch
|16
|Connor Stroh
|Connor Robertson*
|Max Merril
|Jake Majors
|Andre Cojoe
|Kelvin Banks
|Trevor Goosby
|Cam Williams
|Payton Kirkland
|Neto Omeozulu*
|Malik Agbo*
|Devon Campbell
|DL/OLB
|Colten Vasek
|Justice Finkley
|Byron Murphy
|Vernon Broughton
|T'Vondre Sweat
|17
|Derion Gullette
|J'Mond Tapp*
|Barryn Sorrell
|Alfred Collins
|Sydir Mitchell
|Zac Swanson*
|Billy Walton
|Aaron Bryant*
|Tausili Akana
|Jaray Bledsoe*
|Kristopher Ross*
|Ethan Burke
|ILB
|S'Maje Burrell
|Trevell Johnson*
|David Gbenda
|Jett Bush**
|8
|Liona Lefau
|Derrick Brown*
|Jaylan Ford
|Anthony Hill Jr.
|DB
|Derek Williams
|Jaylon Guilbeau
|Morice Blackwell
|Kitan Crawford
|16
|Malik Muhammad
|Austin Jordan
|Ishmael Ibraheem
|Jahdae Barron
|Terrance Brooks
|Michael Taaffe**
|Jerrin Thompson
|Bryan Allen Jr.*
|Gavin Holmes
|Ryan Watts
|X'Avion Brice*
|Larry Turner-Gooden*
|K/P/DS
|Will Stone
|Ryan Sanborn
|3
|Lance St. Louis
|84
|In transfer portal
|Medical
|Transferred
|*Redshirted
|S JD Coffey
|OL Isaiah Hookfin
|OL Jaylen Garth (Houston)
|**Former walk on with scholarship
|P Isaac Pearson
|TE Brayden Liebrock
|Edge Prince Dorbah (ASU)
|Edge DJ Harris
|OL Andrej Karic (UT)
|OL Logan Parr
|LB Devin Richardson (Wazzu)
|WR Troy Omeire
|Junior Angilau (Oregon)
|WR Agiye Hall
|Jamier Johnson (IU)
|Edge Ovie Oghoufo*
|QB Hudson Card (Purdue)
|*pending
- Texas is close to completing the 2023 class — the only remaining targets on the board are Phoenix (Ariz.) Pinnacle tight end Duce Robinson, Waco Connally nickel back Jelani McDonald, and Mableton (Ga.) Pebblebrook cornerback Tyler Scott, with McDonald the most likely player to sign.
- For more information on individual signees in the 2023 recruiting class, all of those posts are contained in this StoryStream.
- Of the 13 players who have entered the NCAA transfer portal or intend to do so, six of them have found new destinations.
- Junior running back Bijan Robinson, senior running back Roschon Johnson, and senior linebacker DeMarvion Overshown have all officially declared for the 2023 NFL Draft and opted out of the Alamo Bowl. Here’s what those opt outs mean for the Longhorns.
- Junior wide receiver Jordan Whittington and senior linebacker Jett Bush remain on the roster matrix with the expectation or possibility that both will return for the 2023 season.
- Senior defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat announced his return.
- Edge Ovie Oghoufo is included on the transfer portal list following his Wednesday announcement that he’ll use his final season of eligibility elsewhere.
- With the additions of cornerback Gavin Holmes and punter Ryan Sanborn from the portal, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said on Early Signing Day that there are three to four more spots to take more players from the portal as the scholarship roster currently stands at 84. Former Arkansas safety Jalen Catalon is set to visit this weekend, but Texas doesn’t otherwise have any clear targets in the portal and some of the late 2023 additions like wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. and edge Tausili Akana have reduced the need for portal additions at those positions. If junior linebacker Jaylan Ford declares for the draft, that would significantly increase the urgency to find a potential starter at that position.
