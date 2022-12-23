Chris Beard’s fiance releases statement about Texas head coach’s arrest

Content warning: This story contains details of domestic violence

On Friday evening, suspended Texas Longhorns head coach Chris Beard’s fiance released a statement through her attorney disputing aspects of the account she gave police officers that led to Beard’s arrest and a third-degree felony charge for assault by strangulation/suffocation — family violence.

“Chris and I are deeply saddened that we have brought negative attention upon our family, friends, and the University of Texas, among others,” the statement reads. “As Chris’ fiance and biggest supporter, I apologize for the role I played in this unfortunate event. I realize that my frustration, when breaking his glasses, initiated a physical struggle between Chris and myself. Chris did not strangle me, and I told that to law enforcement that evening. Chris has stated that he was acting in self-defense, and I do not refute that. I do not believe Chris was trying to intentionally harm me in any way. It was never my intent to have him arrested or prosecuted. We appreciate everyone’s support and prayers during this difficult time.”

Beard’s lawyer, Perry Minton, released the following statement: “Randi is a smart and independent woman. I think everyone should allow her to have her voice in this matter.”

According to the arrest affidavit, the Austin police department responded to a call for service in the 1900 block of Vista Lane in the early morning hours of Dec. 12. When the officer arrived on the scene, the complainant answered the door and said she had been assaulted and strangulated by her fiance.

When the police officer asked her if a verbal altercation had become physical, she said yes, “he just snapped on me and became super violent,” adding, “he choked me, threw me off the bed, bit me, bruises all over my leg, throwing me around, and going nuts.” She said that she called 9-1-1 because “I just did not feel safe.”

She listed the following injuries from the assault:

Bite mark to her right forearm (visible teeth marks and redness)

Abrasion to her right eyebrow/temple area

Abrasion/scrape to her left leg from her knee to her foot

Cut to her left thumb with dried blood

The Assault Victims Statement listed the following strangulation symptoms:

Difficult to breathe (during)

Rapid breathing (after)

Shallow breathing (during)

In a general offense document obtained by KXAN, Bead called it a “little disagreement” during which she “began to ‘take a couple of shots’ at him when he defended her off by ‘grabbing her wrists and put her down.’”

The university released the following statement to the Associated Press:

“We are reviewing the statement from Randi Trew. This matter is the subject of an internal investigation and the university does not comment on pending investigations.”

Beard was suspended indefinitely without pay by the university following his arrest. Associate head coach Rodney Terry has served as the acting head coach for the last three games.