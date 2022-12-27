Longhorn Republic Podcast: Alamo Bowl Preview

After missing bowl season a year ago, the Texas Longhorns take the field one more time this year, squaring off against No. 12 Washington Huskies in the 2022 edition of the Alamo Bowl.

Texas will be without three key pieces of the equation, as Bijan Robinson, Roschon Johnson, and DeMarvion Overshown all have declared that they will be skipping the game as they prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft. That means fans will likely get a glimpse at some of next year’s key contributors will look like as they face off against Michael Penix and the high-powered Huskies offense.

To help us preview the Huskies, we reached out to Gabey Lucas (@Gabeynotgabby) of the UW Dawg Pound to provide insight. We discuss how to slow down the Huskies offense and what UW fans think of Steve Sarkisian and Pete Kwiatkowski.

Connect with the show on Twitter and Facebook.

Intro and Outro: Earth, Wind, Fire (Ryan Little / CC BY-SA 4.0)