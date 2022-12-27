No. 6 Texas hosts Texas A&M-Commerce in final non-conference tuneup

The No. 6 Texas Longhorns look to close out non-conference play with the program’s best start since the 2009-10 season with a game against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at the Moody Center on Tuesday.

Texas A&M-Commerce enters the sixth meeting between the two programs and first since 1962 with a 4-9 record and a No. 289 ranking in KenPom.com’s adjusted efficiency metric, far from the worst team on a Texas non-conference schedule that ranks No. 268. Head coach Jaret Van Rosenburg’s team does have a win over Hawaii this season, but is coming off a loss to IUPUI, the worst team in the country in Pomeroy’s rankings.

Only two players average double digits in scoring for the Lions, guards Demarcus Demonia (14.8 points per game) and CJ Roberts (10.7 points per game), and the team only shoots 27.2 percent from three-point range. As a group, Texas A&M-Commerce has nearly as many turnovers (168) as assists on the season (177).

Texas is coming off its first 100-point performance since the season opener in 2017-18, a 100-72 win over Louisaiana last Wednesday that featured 23 assists on 36 made field goals and a career-high 25 points from freshman guard Arterio Morris, who made 9-of-11 field goals. It was an efficient performance overall by the Longhorns, making 58.1 percent of their field goals, 54.5 percent from beyond the arc, and 94.1 percent at the free-throw line.

Time: 7 p.m. Central

TV: Longhorn Network

Radio: The Longhorns IMG Radio Network

Livestream: WatchESPN

Odds: Texas is a 30-point favorite, according to DraftKings.