How to watch No. 20 Texas vs. No. 12 Washington: Game time, TV, live streaming, and more

The No. 20 Texas Longhorns have a chance to close out a turnaround season on a high note by knocking off the No. 12 Washington Huskies in the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio to notch their ninth win of the year.

It may be a taller task than anticipated for the Longhorns with running back Bijan Robinson, running back Roschon Johnson, and linebacker DeMarvion Overshown all choosing to opt out of the bowl game to prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft. Texas will need the next men up to deliver on both sides of the ball to compete with the high-powered Washington offense. High-caliber quarterback Michael Penix Jr. already announced his return for next season and is expected have all of his top targets available in San Antonio.

If the Longhorns do manage to knock off yet another Pac-12 foe in the Alamo Bowl, it will mark the first nine-win season since Texas hit 10 with the Sugar Bowl victory to cap the 2018 season and just the third since 2010.

“Starting last winter, the emphasis on the fundamentals, obviously the scheme and all that was a big part of the learning curve from last year to this year,” Kwiatkowski said on Monday. “Going back to just the fundamentals, the nuts and bolts of how you play defense, effort, running to the ball, tackling, blocking protection, all the technique and skill that these guys need to do to execute at a high level, started with that, and then as the season went on, we had success.

The Huskies run defense ranks decently well, 35th in the nation, allowing 127 yards per game. Their best players in the run-stopping game are defensive tackle Tuli Letuligasenoa (30 tackles, 0 sacks), nickel Dominique Hampton (37, 0), and strong safety Alex Cook (77, 0). Luckily, the Longhorns are facing a team that generally has not had the best passing defense this season so far.

Injury Report:

Senior OL Junior Angilau (knee) — out

Senior WR Isaiah Neyor (knee) — out

Freshman NB Jaylon Guilbeau (ankle) — questionable

Freshman OL Cole Hutson (ankle) — probable

Senior LB DeMarvion Overshown — opt out

Senior RB Roschon Johnson — opt out

Junior RB Bijan Robinson — opt out

