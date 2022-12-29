No. 20 Texas vs. No. 12 Washington live updates: A look at the Longhorns depth chart

SAN ANTONIO — In the Alamodome, the No. 20 Texas Longhorns take on the No. 12 Washington Huskies in what could be a high-scoring affair in the Alamodome on Thursday evening.
The task for Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and his offense is to keep up with the high-powered attack of Washington, led by transfer quarterback Michael Penix Jr., the nation’s leader in passing yards per game. Getting off the field will be difficult for the Horns against a Huskies team that converts third downs at the highest rate in the country, putting a premium on creating turnovers or accomplishing the difficult task of getting Washington behind the chains.
With running backs Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson opting out, the Texas offense will have to replace the production from one of the best running back duos in school history and hope that redshirt freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers bounces back from a difficult finish to his first regular season as a college starter.
Kickoff is at 8 p.m. Central on ESPN.
Pregame
A few notes on the depth chart provided by the Alamo Bowl:
- Freshman Maalik Murphy is listed above redshirt freshman Charles Wright on the quarterback depth chart.
- Junior Keilan Robinson is head of redshirt freshman running back Jonathon Brooks.
- With the transfer of redshirt sophomore Andrej Karic, freshman Neto Umeozulu is listed as the backup left tackle.
- In a slight change, freshman Ethan Burke is the third-team Jack end, while freshman J’Monda Tapp is listed as the second co-starter with senior Ovie Oghoufo at Buck end.
- Sophomore Morice Blackwell is the starter at the strong-side linebacker position over Oghoufo with senior DeMarvion Overshown opting out.
- Freshman cornerback Terrance Brooks is listed as the second co-starter behind senior D’Shawn Jamison on the boundary.
- Freshman safety BJ Allen is the third-team safety behind senior Anthony Cook.
- Freshman cornerback Jaylon Guilbeau is not listed on the depth chart after missing the final four regular-season games.
