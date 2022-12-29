No. 20 Texas vs. No. 12 Washington live updates: A look at the Longhorns depth chart

SAN ANTONIO — In the Alamodome, the No. 20 Texas Longhorns take on the No. 12 Washington Huskies in what could be a high-scoring affair in the Alamodome on Thursday evening.

The task for Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and his offense is to keep up with the high-powered attack of Washington, led by transfer quarterback Michael Penix Jr., the nation’s leader in passing yards per game. Getting off the field will be difficult for the Horns against a Huskies team that converts third downs at the highest rate in the country, putting a premium on creating turnovers or accomplishing the difficult task of getting Washington behind the chains.

With running backs Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson opting out, the Texas offense will have to replace the production from one of the best running back duos in school history and hope that redshirt freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers bounces back from a difficult finish to his first regular season as a college starter.

Kickoff is at 8 p.m. Central on ESPN.

Pregame

A few notes on the depth chart provided by the Alamo Bowl: