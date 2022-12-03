Survey Results: MVP’s, Newcomer of the Year, and Favorite Moment

Well, you can probably guess what the answers are to this week's DraftKings and SB Nation Reacts survey.

The end of the regular season means it’s time to give out fake awards, or in this case, it’s time for y’all to give them out! Offensive MVP, Defensive MVP, Newcomer of the Year, and Favorite Moment were on the line and all four were runaway decisions.

I don’t think I need to add anything here. Bijan Robinson will finish 4th all-time in rushing yards at the University of Texas and is just 106 yards away from 2,000 scrimmage yards in 2022.

If we added a most improved player of the year question, Jaylan Ford might have won that too. Team leader in tackles and interceptions and consistently made big plays all year long.

It’s been a long time since Texas fans have felt confident in the direction of the offensive line, with Kelvin Banks having to step up and boy did he deliver. Cole Hutson did too.

Our last question had little competition as well. All you need to know is 49-0.

