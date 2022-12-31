Texas offers 2024 3-star DT Alex January

With the 2023 recruiting cycle nearing its end, the Texas coaching staff is stepping up efforts on the 2024 recruiting front.

Last night, the Longhorns extended an offer to Duncanville (TX) three star defensive tackle Alex January. January is a Longhorn legacy, whose father Mike January played linebacker for Texas.

January was a key cog in the middle of Duncanville’s defense this year as they were able to finish the job and win a state championship. January is already closing in on twenty reported offers to date, and already holds big offers from the likes of Auburn, Georgia, LSU, and Miami.

If you want an idea of January’s athletic profile. he also plays baseball for Duncanville as a corner infielder as well as a pitcher. The big fella possesses pop with the bat on the baseball diamond as well as pop in his hands when he is in the trenches on the gridiron.

January is currently the 44th ranked defensive tackle prospect in the country according to 247Sports and is the 476th ranked player in the country.