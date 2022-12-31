Texas DT T’Vondre Sweat announces return for 2023 season

The interior defensive line of the Texas Longhorns received a significant boost for the 2023 season when senior defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat announced his return for a fifth season on Friday.

The 6’4, 346-pounder was a consensus three-star prospect in the 2019 recruiting class ranked as the No. 608 player nationally and the No. 45 defensive tackle, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. In early 2018, Sweat committed to Texas over 16 other offers, including Alabama, Arkansas, Baylor, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, TCU, and Texas A&M.

Listed at 249 pounds in high school, Sweat began his career with the Longhorns at 320 pounds before playing at 335 pounds or more over the last three seasons. A surprise contributor as a freshman, Sweat played in all 13 games, recording nine tackles, two passes broken up, one sack, one tackle for loss, and one fumble recovery. In 2020, Sweat’s production increased to 22 tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack, one pass breakup, one quarterback hurry, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery before notching 22 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, and three pass breakups as a junior. This season, Sweat started eight games and was productive for the Longhorns with 29 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, six quarterback hurries, and three pass breakups.

With the departure of starting nose tackle Keondre Coburn, Sweat projects in that position for the 2023 season after starting next to Coburn for most of this season.