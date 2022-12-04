How to watch the Texas bowl destination

The No. 20 Texas Longhorns will find out their bowl destination on Sunday following an 8-4 season that ended last month with a 38-27 win over the Baylor Bears.

The day starts with the CFP Selection Show at 11 a.m. Central on ESPN and continues with the final College Football Playoff Rankings and then bowl selections later in the day.

With No. 4 TCU projected to land in the playoffs despite Saturday’s loss to No. 10 Kansas State in Arlington in the Big 12 Championship game, the Wildcats are projected to play in the Sugar Bowl, leaving the Longhorns a slot in the Alamo Bowl.

According to the CBS Sports projections, the opponent for the Dec. 29 game in the Alamodome in San Antonio will be No. 12 Washington, which finished 10-2 and on a six-game winning streak with the only losses on the season coming against No. 17 UCLA and Arizona State.

USA TODAY, Sporting News, 247Sports, Yahoo Sports, and Bleacher Report all agree on that projection, so unless the Horned Frogs somehow fall out of the playoffs to produce a cascading effect that knocks the Wildcats out of the Sugar Bowl and the Longhorns into the Cheez-It Bowl, Texas is heading south on I-35 for its bowl game for the third straight time.

How to watch

Time: 1:30 p.m. Central

TV: ESPN

Livestream: WatchESPN