Longhorns Daily News: Big 12 commissioner: New contract is ‘validation of where this conference is going’

The Big 12 Conference is changing. Over the past two years, the programs that typically win the conference title – essentially just the Oklahoma Sooners – haven’t. Instead, the likes of the Baylor Bears and, as of this past weekend, the Kansas State Wildcats have taken home the title. It’s a sign of what’s to come as the Sooners and the Texas Longhorns gear up for their big move to the SEC as soon as 2024, but more likely the year after, in 2025.

New commissioner Brett Yormark recognizes as much.

Per the Associated Press, Yormark recently described the conference’s new media rights deal as “validation of where this conference is going. ESPN and Fox are betting yes on the Big 12.”

Indeed, or so it seems.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

WHAT WE’RE READING

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

No. 20 overall in the final College Football Playoff rankings. It’s not the worst ending.

The final CFP Top 25 is here‼️



Do you agree with these rankings? pic.twitter.com/GoSIdaBqmD — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 4, 2022

Texas volleyball grabbed first and second round NCAA Tournament wins over Farleigh Dickinson and the Georgia Bulldogs. Next up, either Ohio State or Minnesota.