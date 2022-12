It’s here — Monday, Dec. 5 marks the opening day of the post-regular season NCAA transfer portal window when players can officially enter their names. The window will stay open for the next 45 days as Texas Longhorns players put their names in the portal and targets emerge as head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff start to assemble the 2023 roster for the Longhorns.

This storystream will serve as an easy way to keep track of all the Texas players leaving and the targets the Horns hope to add.