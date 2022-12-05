 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Texas offers former Wake Forest CB Gavin Holmes

The offer to the Louisiana product marks the first public portal offer from the Longhorns.

NCAA Football: Syracuse at Wake Forest Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

With the transfer window opening on Monday, the Texas Longhorns extended an offer to Wake Forest Demon Deacons rising junior cornerback Gavin Holmes.

The 5’11, 175-pounder is the first public portal offer from the Longhorns in this transfer window and a sign that secondary coach Terry Joseph has identified the boundary cornerback position as one in need of experienced depth.

From Metairie (La.) Archbishop Rummel, Holmes was ranked as a consensus three-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class and the No. 113 cornerback, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. Holmes chose Wake Forest over offers from Colorado, Louisiana-Monroe, Nicholls State, Northwestern State, Old Dominion, Southeastern Louisiana, and UTSA.

In 2020, Holmes appeared in three games with one start, finishing the season with three tackles and an interception. As a redshirt freshman, Holmes played in 13 games with 19 tackles, three tackles for loss, four pass breakups, one interception, and one forced fumble. In 11 games this season, Holmes recorded 23 tackles and nine pass breakups.

So Holmes is an experienced player with solid production and a verified 4.52 40-yard dash and 37-inch vertical leap in high school.

On Monday, he also announced offers from Arkansas, Virginia Tech, Tulane, Houston, Memphis, Kansas, Ole Miss, Washington, and Baylor, putting him in demand from a handful of Power Five programs already — officially jumping into the recruitment of Holmes looks like a solid decision for the Texas staff with clarity at the position since D’Shawn Jamison is about to exhaust his eligibility and the other options moving forward are all extremely young.

