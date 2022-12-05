LOOK: Texas RB Jonathon Brooks trolls everyone with Portal Madness post

It’s the type of post that can make a fan’s heart sink — whether it’s a decommitment post or, more topically for the first day of the NCAA transfer portal window, the goodbye post announcing entrance into the portal.

These edit posts have a certain look that can catch the eye when scanning the timeline. There’s a at least one picture of the player and a large block of block, sometimes even easily legible. They have a certain tone, one that starts like Monday’s post from Texas Longhorns running back Jonathon Brooks, a sophomore who is expected to contend for the starting role next season.

“I want to begin by saying how much I love my school and it’s [sic] fans, the last two years have been an unforgettable time and I want to thank all the coaches and staff for helping me grow as a player. I want to thank all my teammates who have also helped me grow as a person and become the best player I can be,” Brooks wrote.

Boilerplate stuff, and scary when considering how important Brooks is projected to be a running back room set to replace Roschon Johnson and almost certainly Bijan Robinson, too.

“With that being said I want to announce that the best place to catch up on the 2023 transfer portal madness is on SurlyHorns.com. I’m not in the portal, but lots of talented guys are!”

That’s a heart attack narrowly averted, but well played, Brooks and SurlyHorns.

And just remember — the first day of Portal Madness may well become the college football version of April Fool’s Day.