Texas OL Logan Parr to enter NCAA transfer portal

Texas Longhorns redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Logan Parr announced his intentions to become a graduate transfer following the upcoming spring semester.

Excited for what the Future Holds. pic.twitter.com/b8AIndPSJ3 — Logan Parr (@l0gan_parr) December 6, 2022

Parr will have three years of eligibility remaining.

A 6’4, 314-pounder, Parr pledged to Texas in 2018 as one of the early members of the class, ultimately holding offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Florida State, LSU, Michigan, Oklahoma, TCU, Tennessee, and others. Parr finished the cycle as a consensus four-star prospect ranked as the No. 280 player nationally and the No. 11 offensive guard, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

After arriving on the Forty Acres, Parr appeared in the Alamo Bowl against Colorado as a true freshman before making three appearances as a redshirt freshman. In 2022, however, the incoming class of linemen passed Parr on the depth chart, cutting off his path to playing time.

Parr is the ninth Texas player who has already entered the transfer portal or plans on doing so.