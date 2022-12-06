Longhorns Daily News: Surprising transfer portal entrants include Oklahoma State QB Spencer Sanders, Alabama WRs, more

Once again, the NCAA Transfer Portal giveth, and it taketh, away.
For the Texas Longhorns, it’s so far been a two-way street. But other programs across the Big 12 are especially feeling the effects of a the transfer portal era. Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders, a four-year starter, entered his name into the portal yesterday, with the intention to spend his super senior season at a new program.
Mike Gundy has lost the following in a 12 hour period..— Davis Harmon (@DavisM_Harmon) December 6, 2022
(Transfers)
QB Spencer Sanders
HB Dom Richardson
WR Braylin Presely
S Thomas Harper
DL Trace Ford
S Kanion Willams
LB Mason Cobb
(NFL draft)
DL Tyler Lacy
DL Brock Martin
DT Brendon Evers
Several Alabama Crimson Tide wide receivers also entered their name into the portal.
Buckle up, folks. This ride’s just beginning.
- Texas men’s basketball takes on the Illinois Fighting Illini tonight at 6pm Central.
gameday in the Big Apple #HookEm pic.twitter.com/xXUtAKZbjU— Texas Men’s Basketball (@TexasMBB) December 6, 2022
