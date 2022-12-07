Longhorn Republic Podcast: Hoops falters at MSG

The No. 2 Texas Longhorns were one of the hottest teams in the country, coming off of a big win over No. 7 Creighton as they left the Lone Star State for the first time to participate in the Jimmy V Classic. However, the night wouldn’t turn out the way Chris Beard planned, as Texas dropped a 10-point second-half lead and fell to No. 17 Illinois. Where did it go wrong for Texas in the second half and what can Texas do to shore things up before conference play?

We also dive in on the latest transfer portal entries for the football team, what’s next for No. 1 Texas volleyball, record-setting outings both in the pool and on the track, pick our NFL Longhorns of the week, and dive into what we’ve been streaming.

Intro and Outro: Earth, Wind, Fire (Ryan Little / CC BY-SA 4.0)