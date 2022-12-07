Longhorns Daily News: Texas’ Kelvin Banks named to freshman All-America squad as OT

Texas Longhorns true freshman offensive tackle Kelvin Banks is a hard guy to miss.

He’s huge ... to say the least.

That size has paid off this season for Texas. Banks started the entirety of the 2022 regular season. He recently earned recognition for his performance, thanks to On3 naming him to their 2022 Freshman All-America team.

From Inside Texas: “Banks was the only Big 12 player to earn the distinction. He proved himself to be more than capable from the beginning of the season when he posted a strong performance versus the aforementioned Alabama EDGE duo of Will Anderson and Dallas Turner. ... Even against Big 12 defensive linemen like Iowa State’s Will McDonald IV, Kansas’ Lonnie Phelps, Kansas State’s Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Oklahoma State’s Collin Oliver, and Texas Tech’s Tyree Wilson, Banks consistently held his own. According to PFF, he was charged only two penalties all year.”

Texas volleyball is back at it tomorrow in the NCAA Tournament.