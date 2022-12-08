Texas Longhorns in the NFL: Bengals DE Joseph Ossai steadily improving at next level

It’s been a strong showing for former Texas Longhorns in the league this season.

Here’s the latest on alums in the NFL following week 12.

D’Onta Foreman, RB: Magically, the veteran running back of ye olden Charlie Strong days, now with the Carolina Panthers, is suddenly the man handling the franchise’s backfield after the Panthers opted to trade away star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers. In his latest encore performance in the Panthers offense over the weekend, Foreman came back down to earth – syke – with an 24-carry, 113-yard performance.

Devin Duvernay, WR: It’s been an up and down season for the third-year wideout, who dominates one weekend only to flop the next. In his latest outing, Duvernay recorded 6 receptions for 34 yards. He also had 2 rushes for 9 yards and returned a punt for 3 yards and took a kickoff return for 62 yards.

Marquise Goodwin, WR: The veteran Chicago Bears wide receiver snatched 1 reception for 17 yards.

Geoff Swaim, TE: Swaim got the start at tight end for the Tennessee Titans, for whom he recorded 1 reception for 4 yards.

Calvin Anderson, OL: Anderson got another start at left tackle for the Denver Broncos.

Sam Cosmi, OL: The Washington Commanders lineman started at right guard.

Hassan Ridgeway, DL: Fellow 49ers starter Ridgeway accounted for 3 tackles (1 solo, 2 assist.)

Connor Williams, OL: The Miami Dolphins lineman started at center over the weekend.

Poona Ford, DE: The Seattle Seahawks starting defensive end logged 2 tackles (1 solo, 1 assist) and 2 tackles for loss.

Joseph Ossai, DE: The Cincinnati Bengals defensive end had 1 tackle, 1 sack, 1 tackle loss and 1 quarterback hurry. It was Ossai’s best outing of the season so far in Cincinnati.

Jordan Hicks, LB: It was yet another notable day for the starting Minnesota Vikings linebacker. That’s become the expectation in 2022 so far for Hicks. Hicks accounted for 6 tackles (4 solo, 2 assist) and had 1 pass deflection. Look for Hicks to keep the momentum through the season’s back half of the schedule.

PJ Locke, DB: The Denver Broncos defensive back notched 2 tackles (1 solo, 1 assist.) Locke is gradually becoming a key piece of Denver’s defense, especially as its offense, led by Super Bowl champ Russell Wilson, struggles. You haven’t seen the last of Locke this year.

DeShon Elliott, DB: The Detroit Lions starting safety is back to his old-ish ways after a down outing last week, at least by his standards set this season. Granted, there’s a lot for Elliott to account for as he plays for one of the NFL’s bottom feeders this year. Last weekend, Elliott accounted for 6 tackles (3 solo, 3 assist) and forced 1 fumble.

Quandre Diggs, DB: The Seattle Seahawks starting safety was back in action over the weekend, in which he logged 1 tackle. It wasn’t as busy an outing as we’re used to seeing from Diggs this season.

Adrian Phillips, DB: The New England Patriots starting safety saw 2 tackles on the day (2 solo, 2 assist.)

Brenden Schooler, DB: The New England Patriots defensive back accounted for 1 tackle.

Cameron Dicker, K: The rookie Longhorn folkloric legend went 2-for-3 on field goals for the day, with 37 yards as his long. He also went 2-for-2 in PATs. Dicker’s making a name for himself in the NFL, furthering the folkloric career he had as in Austin as a Longhorn.

Justin Tucker, K: The NFL’s top kicker and Baltimore Ravens veteran went 1-for-1 from the field, with 26 yards as his long (easy for this leg, you could say.) He also went 1-for-1 in PATs.

A 26-yard field goal by @jtuck9 ties the game at 3-3 in the second quarter. pic.twitter.com/8VIZoj9zaG — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 4, 2022

Michael Dickson, P: The Seattle Seahawks punter booted two balls in his latest showing, averaging nearly 57 yards per punt, with 62 yards as his long.