Longhorns Daily News: Texas native and Baylor alum Brittney Griner is coming home

It took a high profile prisoner swap, of which is sure to cause a calamity of debate in the coming days, but Baylor Bears alum Brittney Griner is coming home after she was arrested earlier this year on possession of marijuana charges while playing overseas in Russia.
WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
Texas Longhorns in the NFL: Bengals DE Joseph Ossai steadily improving at next level
Longhorn Republic Podcast: Hoops falters at MSG
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
WHAT WE’RE READING
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- Big day for Texas volleyball.
Sweet Sixteen https://t.co/PvqLZ79ORY#HookEm pic.twitter.com/1HGGxzTW11— Texas Volleyball (@TexasVolleyball) December 8, 2022
- Behold.
Bijan Robinson and Jaylan Ford were named to @TheAthletic's All-America teams on Wednesday.— Inside Texas (@InsideTexas) December 7, 2022
Story from @josephcook89 (FREE) #HookEm
: https://t.co/I9O2CSmLGH pic.twitter.com/c9DnGbHi7i
