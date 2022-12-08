Texas offers Vanderbilt TE commit Ka’Morreun Pimpton

Steve Sarkisian’s staff already have a couple tight end prospects in the boat in Will Randle and Spencer Shannon for the 2023 recruiting class, but it looks like they are still looking to add one more.

On Wednesday, the Texas Longhorns extended an offer to Fort Worth North Crowley four-star tight end Ka’Morreun Pimpton. Pimpton’s name has been on the radar for the past month or so for Texas, but the staff has now put an offer on the table.

Pimpton has been committed to Vanderbilt since late July, but he has seen his stock steadily take off since then, as he has received offers from Arizona State, Auburn, Houston, Iowa, LSU, Nebraska, Utah, and Washington over the past several months.

Pimpton has taken an official visit to Vanderbilt and is scheduled to take one to LSU this coming weekend. The Longhorns will likely push to get him on campus for big recruiting weekend that will take place on December 17th in Austin.

The Longhorns have been working hard on five-star tight end Duce Robinson for most of this cycle, but with an offer going out to Pimpton, it looks like the writing is officially on the wall there.

Pimpton had a big senior season, as he was able to tally 49 catches for 951 yards and 16 touchdowns.