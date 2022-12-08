Texas RB Bijan Robinson wins the 2022 Doak Walker Award

After taking in a win by the Texas Longhorns volleyball program earlier on Thursday, junior running back Bijan Robinson was named the 2022 Doak Walker Award winner in the evening, becoming the fourth player in school history to earn that recognition, joining Ricky Williams, Cedric Benson, and D’Onta Foreman.

The nation leader in tandem yards with 1,894 (1,580 rushing, 314 receiving), Robinson is second in total touchdowns (20) while averaging a Big 12-best 131.7 rushing yards and 157.8 all-purpose yards per game. Over the last 10 games of the season, Robinson tallied nine 100-yard rushing performances, including two games over 200 yards, and scored touchdowns in 10 of the 12 games for the Longhorns. A consistent big-play producer for the Longhorns, Robinson has 18 plays of 20-plus yards in 2022 (11 rushing, seven receiving), including runs of 78, 42, 41, 40, 36, and 31 yards.

During Robinson’s three seasons on the Forty Acres, he’s cemented himself as one of the best running backs in school history, ranking fourth on the all-time Texas rushing list with 3,410 yards trailing only Williams (6,279), Benson (5,540), and Heisman Trophy-winner Earl Campbell (4,443). Robinson is also fourth in school history in total touchdowns (41, 33 rushing, eight receiving) and tandem yards (4,215), eighth in rushing touchdowns (33) and all-purpose yards (4,231), and ninth in points scored (246).