Longhorns Daily News: Despite Doak Walker honor, Texas’ Bijan Robinson finishes ninth in Heisman voting

It was announced yesterday that Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson was awarded this year’s Doak Walker Award, reserved for the sport’s top running back.

However, it was also announced that Robinson finished ninth overall in Heisman Trophy voting.

Make it make sense and then report back to us, please.

Heisman Trophy voting



Top 4 (TBA): Stetson Bennett, Georgia; Max Duggan, TCU; C.J. Stroud, Ohio State; Caleb Williams, USC



5. Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

6. Bryce Young, Alabama

7. Blake Corum, Michigan

8. Michael Penix Jr., Washington

9. Bijan Robinson, Texas

10. Drake Maye, UNC — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 9, 2022

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Texas football fans react to Bijan Robinson winning Doak Walker Award

Austin American-Statesman: Golden: Marquette gave surging Texas volleyball the push it needed

Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: Texas-Washington Alamo Bowl could short-circuit scoreboard

Austin American-Statesman: 5 things to know about Texas football RB Bijan Robinson

247Sports: The Insider: In five years at Texas, Chris Del Conte has transformed UT athletics

Inside Texas: Maalik Murphy becomes Texas’ back-up quarterback

Inside Texas: The Longhorn RB Pantheon: Ranking Bijan Robinson

Inside Texas: Sources: Three Texas Longhorns expected to skip the Alamo Bowl

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Texas RB Bijan Robinson wins the 2022 Doak Walker Award

No. 1 Texas defeats No. 16 Marquette 3-1 to advance to Elite Eight

Texas offers Vanderbilt TE commit Ka’Morreun Pimpton

Longhorn commits in the playoffs, Dec. 9-10

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: The Huddle: Thursday night recruiting notes

247Sports: Horns247 Transfer portal central

247Sports: Four-star athlete Jelani McDonald sets official visit to Texas

Inside Texas: Texas sees 2023 commit Will Randle for in-home visit

Inside Texas: Humidor: 2023 recruiting targets down the stretch, basketball news

Inside Texas: Texas utilizing a patient approach in the transfer portal

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Viva the Matadors: Breaking down the Ole Miss offense

Frogs O’ War: TCU QB Max Duggan wins 2022 Davey O’Brien Award

The Smoking Musket: WVU defensive lineman Taijh Alston to enter transfer portal

Wide Right & Natty Lite: Three Thoughts: Cyclones blown away against Iowa

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: Would the Broncos seriously consider moving out of Denver?

SB Nation: Cam Newton claims he’s better than any QB in the NFC South. Is he right?

SB Nation: Baker Mayfield won’t stop headbutting teammates

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

Texas volleyball takes on the Ohio State Buckeyes tomorrow at 5pm Central.

We'll see y'all back at 5 PM on Saturday, Longhorn Nation #HookEm pic.twitter.com/86WJwuP3F8 — Texas Volleyball (@TexasVolleyball) December 8, 2022

Texas men’s basketball takes on Arkansas-Pine Bluff tomorrow at 2pm Central.