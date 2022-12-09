Longhorns Daily News: Despite Doak Walker honor, Texas’ Bijan Robinson finishes ninth in Heisman voting

It was announced yesterday that Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson was awarded this year’s Doak Walker Award, reserved for the sport’s top running back.
However, it was also announced that Robinson finished ninth overall in Heisman Trophy voting.
Make it make sense and then report back to us, please.
Heisman Trophy voting— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 9, 2022
Top 4 (TBA): Stetson Bennett, Georgia; Max Duggan, TCU; C.J. Stroud, Ohio State; Caleb Williams, USC
5. Hendon Hooker, Tennessee
6. Bryce Young, Alabama
7. Blake Corum, Michigan
8. Michael Penix Jr., Washington
9. Bijan Robinson, Texas
10. Drake Maye, UNC
- Texas volleyball takes on the Ohio State Buckeyes tomorrow at 5pm Central.
We'll see y'all back at 5 PM on Saturday, Longhorn Nation #HookEm pic.twitter.com/86WJwuP3F8— Texas Volleyball (@TexasVolleyball) December 8, 2022
- Texas men’s basketball takes on Arkansas-Pine Bluff tomorrow at 2pm Central.
Get your #HookEm | #UniteTheFamily pic.twitter.com/LHU3AUcJay— Texas Men’s Basketball (@TexasMBB) September 23, 2022
- Texas women’s basketball takes on Alabama State on Sunday at 2pm Central.
Balanced scoring attack. pic.twitter.com/r7Z5tN92Lq— Texas Women's Basketball (@TexasWBB) December 8, 2022
