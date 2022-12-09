Texas P Isaac Pearson to enter NCAA transfer portal

Texas Longhorns redshirt freshman punter Isaac Pearson announced on Friday that he intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal as a summer graduate with three seasons of eligibility remaining.

A one-time apprentice in a coal mine, Pearson was an Australian rules football player before training at ProKick Australia and signing with Texas as the No. 5 punter and No. 2 player in Australia in the 2021 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

After enrolling early, Pearson did not play as a freshman with Cameron Dicker serving as the kicker in all three phases, but was expected to move into the starting role this year following the departure of Ryan Bujcevski to the transfer portal. Pearson did indeed win the starting job in preseason camp, but after mishandling a snap and shanking a 15-yard punt in the season opener against Louisiana-Monroe, he did not attempt another punt as Texas Wesleyan transfer Daniel Trejo, an August enrollee, assumed the starting role.

Pearson is the 10th Texas player to enter the transfer portal or announce their intentions to do so since the end of the regular season.