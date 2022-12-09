Report: Texas to host Stanford transfer P Ryan Sanborn

Stanford Cardinal graduate transfer punter Ryan Sanborn will visit the Texas Longhorns this weekend, according to a report from Inside Texas, as special teams coordinator Jeff Banks looks to find a solution at the position following the graduation of Daniel Trejo and the entrance of Isaac Pearson into the NCAA transfer portal.

A San Diego native, Sanborn entered the portal in late November after four years with the Cardinal.

I am extremely grateful for my time at Stanford and will be graduating in March. Thank you to Coach Alamar and the rest of the staff that have helped me the last 4 years. I am officially entering the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. pic.twitter.com/UVztBRnxkH — Ryan Sanborn (@RSanbornKicks) December 1, 2022

Ranked as a consensus three-star prospect in the 2019 recruiting class out of Francis Parker School, Sanborn was the No. 2 punter nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, choosing Stanford over offers from Michigan, Northwestern, and Washington State, among others. A two-time team captain, Sanborn was also a participant in the 2019 All-American Bowl.

Sanborn was thrust into action quickly for the Cardinal, handling field goal, kickoff, and punting duties as a freshman, making 7-of-9 field goals with a long of 49 yards, kicking off 27 times with 14 touchbacks, and punting 52 times for 2,106 yards (40.5 average) with 18 punts inside the 20-yard line.

As a sophomore, Sanborn’s average dropped to 39.0 yards per punt, but nine of his 23 punts were downed inside the 20-yard line and three went for more than 50 yards.

In 2021, Sanborn improved, averaging 43.3 yards on 63 punts with 19 inside the 20-yard line and 16 punts of more than 50 yards.

Named the first-team Pac-12 punter by PFF as a senior, Sanborn averaged 41.7 yards per punt with 20 of his 57 punts landing inside the 20-yard line and a long of 59 yards.

And while his yards per punt as a senior only ranked No. 63 nationally, Sanborn is extremely experienced, was slightly better than Trejo in 2022, and would serve as a stop gap while Banks identifies a more long-term solution at the position.