Longhorn Republic Podcast: Texas picks up two big wins

The Texas Longhorns picked up not one, but two quality wins on the men’s side of things thanks to a blowout win over the TCU Horned Frogs and a narrow win over the Tennessee Volunteers and returning head coach Rick Barnes.

The Longhorns played one of their most dominant games of the season after a slow start against TCU, finishing the day with a season-high 22 fast break points en route to a 23-point win. They also managed to out-rebound one of the best offensive rebounding teams in the country by a 15-9 margin.

Against the Volunteers, Texas managed to overcome yet another offensive drought — going more than five minutes without scoring a point. Thanks to a late-game free throw, the Longhorns avoided overtime and finished as one of just three Big 12 schools to beat their SEC opponent.

Intro and Outro: Earth, Wind, Fire (Ryan Little / CC BY-SA 4.0 )