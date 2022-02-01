Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Texas HC Chris Beard greeted with charming welcome in Lubbock

The Texas Longhorns are traveling to Lubbock today to take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders men’s basketball team, formerly led by currently Texas head coach Chris Beard. And as one might expect, Beard was met with a farming welcome from his former Texas Tech family.

Texas Tech fans with the chant to welcome Chris Beard home. pic.twitter.com/B16HUPK8O7 — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) February 1, 2022

Chris Beard is being greeted by nicely by Texas Tech fans

pic.twitter.com/55OJm2381x — Barstool Bench Mob (@stoolbenchmob) February 1, 2022

