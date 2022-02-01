Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Texas HC Chris Beard greeted with charming welcome in Lubbock

The Texas Longhorns are traveling to Lubbock today to take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders men’s basketball team, formerly led by currently Texas head coach Chris Beard. And as one might expect, Beard was met with a farming welcome from his former Texas Tech family.
Texas Tech fans with the chant to welcome Chris Beard home. pic.twitter.com/B16HUPK8O7— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) February 1, 2022
Chris Beard is being greeted by nicely by Texas Tech fans— Barstool Bench Mob (@stoolbenchmob) February 1, 2022
pic.twitter.com/55OJm2381x
WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
Austin American-Statesman: ‘A lot of hate, a lot of rah-rah’ about Chris Beard’s return to Tech
Austin American-Statesman: Adams, Beard compete on opposite sidelines for first time in Lubbock
Austin American-Statesman: Golden: Tech should show Beard the same appreciation Barnes got at Texas
Austin American-Statesman: News and notes from Texas’ first practice of the 2022 baseball season
Dallas Morning News: Mark Adams, Texas Tech face tough task controlling their emotions in Chris Beard’s Lubbock return
Inside Texas: Inside Scoop: Tidbits from Texas offseason workouts
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
Tito’s invests $20 million in Texas practice facilities
Longhorn Republic Podcast: Texas picks up two big wins
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
247Sports: Longhorns make impression on Kyle Parker after offering at Junior Day
247Sports: Texas ‘feels like home’ for 2024 WR Freddie Dubose
Inside Texas: JTEN: Jaden Allen, Kobe Black, Trishstin Glass
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
Dallas Morning News: College basketball poll: Baylor slides to No. 8 after loss to Alabama; Texas returns to rankings
Inside Texas: 2022 Big 12 contender or not? Kansas
Our Daily Bears: Akinjo wills Bears to 81-77 win against desperate West Virginia
Viva the Matadors: News Flash Longhorns: This game isn’t about you
Frogs O’ War: TCU 72, Oklahoma 63: Frogs hold on late to defeat Sooners
Frogs O’ War: TCU hosts big names for latest Junior Day
Crimson and Cream Machine: OU Basketball: Frustrating play leads to frustrating loss against TCU, 72-63
The Smoking Musket: Top five games for Mountaineer athletics in February
The Smoking Musket: Losing streak doesn’t slow ticket sales for West Virginia
Wide Right & Natty Lite: Legends Series: Dan McCarney reflects on his life and Iowa State football
Rock Chalk Talk: A Rock Chalk Farewell: It’s been a good run
Rock Chalk Talk: Predictions: Hawkeyes
WHAT WE’RE READING
SB Nation: Tom Brady announces retirement after 22-year NFL career
SB Nation: Tom Brady thanked everyone except the Patriots in his retirement announcement
SB Nation: Odell Beckham Jr. bet on the Rams to get him paid, and it’s worked
NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND
- Texas men’s basketball is back in the AP Poll, at No. 23. Good news for a big day ahead.
Great day to hoop #HookEm pic.twitter.com/ie06GTZlVO— #23 Texas Men's Basketball (@TexasMBB) February 1, 2022
Loading comments...