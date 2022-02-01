 clock menu more-arrow no yes

No. 23 Texas at No. 14 Texas Tech gamethread

Feel the hatred.

By Wescott Eberts
NCAA Basketball: Texas at Texas Tech Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Public Enemy No. 1 is back in Lubbock — the No. 23 Texas Longhorns are set to face off against the No. 14 Texas Tech Red Raiders in head coach Chris Beard’s much-anticipated return to United Supermarkets Arena.

And it’s not exactly looking like the lovefest that longtime Texas head coach Rick Barnes experienced in his return to the Erwin Center last Saturday. In fact, it’s basically the opposite.

Students have been waiting for days to get into the arena. When they did, they walked across a rug with a picture of Beard at his Texas introductory press conference on it.

NCAA Basketball: Texas at Texas Tech Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

There’s a report of questionable credibility alleging that Beard and his former assistant, current Texas Tech head coach Mark Adams, got into an altercation last night.

And Beard also apparently wanted a live-sized bobblehead doll of himself commissioned before he left Lubbock?

Suffice it to say that there won’t be a shortage of enmity tonight when the Longhorns and Red Raiders tip off at 8:00 p.m. Central on ESPN2.

