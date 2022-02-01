No. 23 Texas at No. 14 Texas Tech gamethread

Public Enemy No. 1 is back in Lubbock — the No. 23 Texas Longhorns are set to face off against the No. 14 Texas Tech Red Raiders in head coach Chris Beard’s much-anticipated return to United Supermarkets Arena.

And it’s not exactly looking like the lovefest that longtime Texas head coach Rick Barnes experienced in his return to the Erwin Center last Saturday. In fact, it’s basically the opposite.

Students have been waiting for days to get into the arena. When they did, they walked across a rug with a picture of Beard at his Texas introductory press conference on it.

There’s a report of questionable credibility alleging that Beard and his former assistant, current Texas Tech head coach Mark Adams, got into an altercation last night.

NEW: A source has told @KAMCNews and @RedRaiderNation that Mark Adams and Chris Beard got into some sort of confrontation at the United Supermarkets Arena last night. — Mason Horodyski (@MasonHorodyski) February 1, 2022

And Beard also apparently wanted a live-sized bobblehead doll of himself commissioned before he left Lubbock?

Chris Beard specifically requested a life size bobble head be built for him & paid for by TTU in spring of 2021. He left for UT before it ever arrived.



I never thought this would see the light of day. It is beautiful.#WreckEm https://t.co/IApNTV5XTm — Taylor Stockton (@tStocktonTTU) February 1, 2022

Suffice it to say that there won’t be a shortage of enmity tonight when the Longhorns and Red Raiders tip off at 8:00 p.m. Central on ESPN2.