Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Texas reportedly fined $25,000 for fans storming court after Kansas win

Texas Longhorns fans cherished their win over the Kansas Jayhawks on Monday night.

Too much, in fact, according to the Austin American-Statesman.

Texas has been fined $25,000 by the Big 12 for allowing fans to storm the court Monday after the Kansas game. Bowlsby said UT's safety plan "did not adequately provide the protections necessary to safe-guard visiting team personnel.” — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) February 9, 2022

WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Longhorn Republic Podcast: Basketball riding high

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

WHAT WE’RE READING

NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND

No. 16 Texas women’s basketball bested the Texas Tech Red Raiders last night.

Put it in the W column #TexasFight pic.twitter.com/EEagCDjpJc — Texas Women's Basketball (@TexasWBB) February 10, 2022

Texas will be selling customizable player jerseys this year.