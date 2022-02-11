Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Former TCU HC Gary Patterson will reportedly earn $150,000 annually as analyst at Texas

Former TCU Horned Frogs head coach Gary Patterson, who was relieved of his duties with the program after 21 seasons, joined the Texas Longhorns earlier this month as an analyst.

Patterson will earn $150,000 annually at Texas, according to Axios.

That’s roughly six times the amount other analyst roles earn, multiple outlets note.

But it’s not like Patterson is hurting for dough at the moment. As part of his compensation package at TCU, he earned a staggering $6.1 million for the 2021 season, per USA Today.

WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Texas showing interest in Western Illinois S Darius Joiner

No. 20 Texas travels to Waco to face No. 10 Baylor

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

WHAT WE’RE READING

NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND

No. 10 Texas softball gets their season underway today against the No. 15 Clemson Tigers.

No. 20 Texas men’s basketball takes on the No. 10 Baylor Bears on Saturday at 11am Central.

No. 16 Texas women’s basketball takes on the No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners tomorrow at 7pm Central.