Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Ex-LSU HC Ed Orgeron shares story on how he tried to recruit Oklahoma alum Adrian Peterson to USC

Former LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron, who was relieved of his duties with the program two years removed from an undefeated national championship in 2019, told a funny story on the Dan Patrick Show of how he and Pete Carrol tried to recruit then-top talent Adrian Peterson to the USC Trojans.
“I asked Adrian, ‘What is the key to getting you here at USC?’” Orgeron said, according to 247Sports. “He says, ‘Coach, well, Bob Stoops, my dad is incarcerated and Bob Stoops went to see him.’ Well me and Pete Carroll tried to go get him and to go see him, but they wouldn’t let us see him. But, Adrian said, ‘Coach, my dad would be able to watch my games where he’s at if I go to Oklahoma.’ I tried to get the guy transferred to Los Angeles.”
WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
WHAT WE’RE READING
NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND
- No. 16 Texas women’s basketball snatched a win over the No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners over the weekend.
it's 9:06 and......#TexasFight pic.twitter.com/WuAHHR8bVL— Texas Women's Basketball (@TexasWBB) February 13, 2022
