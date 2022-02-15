Longhorn Republic Podcast: Previewing Texas baseball

The Texas Longhorns have big expectations and big hopes on the diamond ranked atop both the conference and the nation the season after making a legitimate push for a national championship. Coach David Pierce has had some talented groups on the Forty Acres but may not have had a group like this yet in his stint in the dugout for the Longhorns. So how do they stack up against a team that was a walk-off single away from playing for a title?

We also dive in on the men’s basketball team’s struggles against Baylor, the women’s basketball team seemingly finding its stride, and the rest of the competition happening on campus as we Down the Forty. We close the show out looking at some Longhorns preparing for the next level and a few Valentine’s Day movie recommendations.

Intro and Outro: Earth, Wind, Fire (Ryan Little / CC BY-SA 4.0 )