Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Former Baylor HC Art Briles expected to be named Grambling State OC

Scandalized former Baylor Bears head coach Art Briles, who’s most recent coaching stint included a high school job and gigs in the Canadian Football League and the Italian Football League, is reportedly expected to be named Grambling State’s next offensive coordinator. Briles will serve under current Grambling State head coach Hue Jackson, who’s most known for winning just three games during his three-season tenure with the Cleveland Browns.

That’s per Football Scoop. From Football Scoop: “A deal is not in place at this time, but the school hopes to make an announcement this week. Grambling would represent Briles’ first job in college athletics since his 2016 ouster at Baylor.”

