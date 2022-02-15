No. 20 Texas looks to rebound against Sooners

The No. 20 Texas Longhorns (18-7, 7-5) and Chris Beard look to sweep their season series against the Oklahoma Sooners (14-11, 4-8) in Norman on Tuesday evening.

Texas is coming off of their worst performance this season, a 17-point loss against the No. 10 Baylor Bears.

“I think from where I stand, we’re a team that hasn’t proven that we can handle some success,” Beard said after the game.

Sitting three games back from Kansas in the Big 12 standings and in fourth place, Texas faces an Oklahoma team that has lost four of their last five games.

The Horns won their first match-up against the Sooners on Jan. 21, winning 66-52 at the Frank Erwin Center behind 22 points from senior guard Andrew Jones. They led by as many as 20 points in the second half and allowed just one three-point basket.

Since that loss, the Sooners have only won two games and are barely hanging on to an NCAA Tournament bid per Joe Lunardi’s latest Bracketology.

Oklahoma is still recovering from a 71-69 loss to Kansas despite leading for over 25 minutes of game time. Tanner Groves still leads the Sooners with 12.9 points per game, but will need a much better outing this time around after Texas limited him to three points last month.

Meanwhile, Texas sits in a good spot to make the NCAA Tournament, but with Kansas, Baylor, and Texas Tech still remaining on the schedule, the Horns cannot afford to overlook the Sooners.

How to Watch:

TV: ESPN2

Time: 6:00 p.m. Central

Radio: Texassports.com affiliates

Odds: The Longhorns are one-point favorites over the Sooners, according to DraftKings.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.