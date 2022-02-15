Reports: Texas F Tre Mitchell is on a personal leave of absence

According to a report from Brian Davis of the Austin American Statesman, and subsequently confirmed by other outlets, Texas Longhorns forward Tre Mitchell is on a personal leave of absence from the program.

Mitchell is not with the team for Tuesday’s game against Oklahoma in Norman and there is no timetable for his return, Beard said, adding that Mitchell’s absence is not related to any legal difficulties, violations of team rules, or violations of university policy.

“I’ve been in contact with Tre and his family consistently. He’s with his family now,” Beard told Davis. “It’s a personal matter, and we support him completely.”

A 6’9, 220-pounder from Pittsburgh who transferred to Texas from UMass last summer, Mitchell has started 17 games for the Longhorns this season, averaging 8.7 points per game and 4.0 rebounds per game on 47.8-percent shooting from the field. Last Monday against Kansas, Mitchell scored 17 points, just two off his season high, including a stretch of 10 straight points in the first half.

Texas has not yet announced the starting lineups for the 6:00 p.m. Central tip on ESPN2.