Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Texas, Alabama among final two teams for top 2023 QB Arch Manning

Top-ranked 2023 quarterback Arch Manning has narrowed his future destination down to two programs: the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Texas Longhorns (can I get an amen?)

That’s according to every outlet who would think to report on the latest Manning.

One starts with an "A" the other starts with a "T". Arch Manning seems poised to pick one of these two schools according to Heisman voter @brentbeaird.



(Audio in link)https://t.co/nqGdYLPhz9 pic.twitter.com/38iDs7GPNR — ESPNUpstate (@ESPNUpstate) February 11, 2022

WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

No. 20 Texas edges past Oklahoma for 80-78 win in overtime

No. 20 Texas at Oklahoma gamethread

Reports: Texas F Tre Mitchell is on a personal leave of absence

TCU edge Khari Coleman enters the NCAA transfer portal

Wanted: Texas baseball writers

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

WHAT WE'RE READING

NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND