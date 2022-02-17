Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Cooper Manning now disputes reports of his son Arch narrowing college destinations down to Texas, Alabama

Apparently top 2023 quarterback Arch Manning hasn’t narrowed his college destinations down to the Texas Longhorns and the Alabama Crimson Tide after all, 247Sports reports.

From 247Sports: “In fact, because of regime changes at a few SEC schools, you can add two more programs to the mix for the five-star quarterback: Florida and nearby LSU. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Manning still has a keen eye on Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas, schools he visited during the summer and returned for games during the fall. It’s a good bet that those four plus the twosome of LSU and Florida will get Manning on campus in the spring or summer.”

WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Pete Hansen discusses what this season means for team, himself

Dallas Morning News: Texas offensive line outlook for 2022: How much of an impact will the new blood make?

247Sports: The Insider: Football winter workout notes, the journey of Quinn Ewers

Inside Texas: Column: ‘Win more,’ and Texas baseball can add national title No. 7 with this 2022 bunch

Inside Texas: Inside the gameplan: Rushing the passer in 2022

Inside Texas: Wednesday: Hoops strategy, portal prospects, two new offers

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Reports: Texas F Tre Mitchell is on a personal leave of absence

TCU edge Khari Coleman enters the NCAA transfer portal

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: Rising offensive lineman Connor Stroh discusses budding recruitment, relationship with Texas

247Sports: Top tight end target Lafayette Kaiuway discusses Texas, North Carolina visits

247Sports: The list of schools under consideration for Arch Manning grows

Inside Texas: Jamaal Shaw talks dream offer from the Texas Longhorns

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Inside Texas: 2022 Big 12 contender or not? Texas Tech

Our Daily Bears: Baylor loses muster, game 83-73 to Tech

Viva the Matadors: Round 2: Baylor heads to Lubbock to take on Texas Tech in a battle for second place in the conference

The Smoking Musket: Mountaineers fall to K-State, but get elite invite for next season

The Smoking Musket: Bad news offseason continues for Mountaineers as Daryl Porter Jr enters transfer portal

Bring On The Cats: Kansas State Basketball: K-State 3.0

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: Stephen A. Smith’s rant on the Knicks is an instant classic

SB Nation: Calvin Ridley’s mental health is not any of our business

SB Nation: Canada claims women’s gold medal over USA

NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND

Texas women’s basketball picked up an upset win over the Iowa State Cyclones last night.