Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Cooper Manning now disputes reports of his son Arch narrowing college destinations down to Texas, Alabama

Apparently top 2023 quarterback Arch Manning hasn’t narrowed his college destinations down to the Texas Longhorns and the Alabama Crimson Tide after all, 247Sports reports.
From 247Sports: “In fact, because of regime changes at a few SEC schools, you can add two more programs to the mix for the five-star quarterback: Florida and nearby LSU. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Manning still has a keen eye on Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas, schools he visited during the summer and returned for games during the fall. It’s a good bet that those four plus the twosome of LSU and Florida will get Manning on campus in the spring or summer.”
- Texas women’s basketball picked up an upset win over the Iowa State Cyclones last night.
STATEMENT DUB #TexasFight pic.twitter.com/wiMDtohuMO— Texas Women's Basketball (@TexasWBB) February 17, 2022
- Texas softball notched a win over the McNeese State Cowboys yesterday.
HORNS WIN#HookEm pic.twitter.com/eEQz7SGyKR— Texas Softball (@TexasSoftball) February 17, 2022
