Texas offers Vanderbilt transfer LB De’Rickey Wright

The Texas Longhorns extended an offer to former Vanderbilt Commodores linebacker De’Rickey Wright on Wednesday, hours after the hybrid defender entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Beyond Blessed to receive an offer from The University of Texas! #hookem pic.twitter.com/VuVCKm0N51 — De'Rickey Wright (@d__wright14) February 16, 2022

Wright also announced on offer from Oklahoma State on Thursday.

A 6’4, 230-pounder, Wright was a consensus four-star prospect out of Gadsden, Ala. in the 2020 recruiting class. During his initial recruitment, Wright pledged to Alabama and Ole Miss before signing with Vanderbilt as the nation’s No. 398 prospect and the No. 19 athlete, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Three years ago, Wright posted a 4.69 40-yard dash, a 4.32 shuttle, and a 35.3-inch vertical leap at 220 pounds, so he’s a strong athlete for his size who is capable of playing in space — he was a co-starter in 2021 for Vanderbilt at the Anchor position, a hybrid outside linebacker/defensive back role.

Wright had 24 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, four quarterback hurries, and a forced fumble in eight games as a sophomore after recording six tackles in five games as a true freshman.

On National Signing Day, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian noted that inside linebacker is a position that still lacks ideal numbers.