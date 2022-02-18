Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Texas QB Quinn Ewers hits moonshot at Topgolf, shows why he’s a unique specimen

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers – it never gets old saying that – showed off why he’s a unique athletic specimen on the Topgolf course earlier this week, per 247Sports.
We heard @QuinnEwers went yard at Top Golf ⛳️ pic.twitter.com/BxJAvuEQ50— TexasIsMeccaFootball (@TXHSFBMecca) February 16, 2022
Legend has it that the golf ball is still going.
- Texas baseball opens the season against the Rice Owls tonight at 6:30pm Central.
Opening Day!https://t.co/7VNQ6R7HTy#HookEm pic.twitter.com/Woh5TlRwvq— Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) February 18, 2022
- No. 20 Texas men’s basketball takes on the No. 11 Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday at 11:30am Central.
you might wanna get there early because the Frank Erwin Center is gonna be rockin' #HookEm pic.twitter.com/Y7kTzEjvB8— #20 Texas Men's Basketball (@TexasMBB) February 17, 2022
- No. 14 Texas women’s basketball takes on the West Virginia Mountaineers on Sunday at 11am Central.
Roll the highlight reel #HookEm pic.twitter.com/rzZAfQjfWa— Texas Women's Basketball (@TexasWBB) February 18, 2022
