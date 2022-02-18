Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Texas QB Quinn Ewers hits moonshot at Topgolf, shows why he’s a unique specimen

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers – it never gets old saying that – showed off why he’s a unique athletic specimen on the Topgolf course earlier this week, per 247Sports.

We heard @QuinnEwers went yard at Top Golf ⛳️ pic.twitter.com/BxJAvuEQ50 — TexasIsMeccaFootball (@TXHSFBMecca) February 16, 2022

Legend has it that the golf ball is still going.

WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

WHAT WE’RE READING

NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND

Texas baseball opens the season against the Rice Owls tonight at 6:30pm Central.

No. 20 Texas men’s basketball takes on the No. 11 Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday at 11:30am Central.

you might wanna get there early because the Frank Erwin Center is gonna be rockin' #HookEm pic.twitter.com/Y7kTzEjvB8 — #20 Texas Men's Basketball (@TexasMBB) February 17, 2022