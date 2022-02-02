Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin: What Texas, Texas A&M are paying players in NIL deals ‘is unbelievable’

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin, who recently landed one of the nation’s top quarterback portal recruits in sophomore Jaxson Dart (from the USC Trojans, no less), thinks name, image and likeness deals offered by folks like the Texas Longhorns is unfair.

That’s according to a recent conversation Kiffin had with 247Sports.

“It’s basically like everybody’s got different salary caps,” Kiffin told 247Sports. “I joked the other day that they’re gonna implement a luxury tax on Texas and Texas A&M. What they’re paying the players is unbelievable. It’s legal. You’ve got players who have never played before making hundreds of thousands or even a million dollars. It is what it is, but it’s not going to be an equal playing field around the country at all. … What would happen in the NFL if people had different salary caps? Eventually, you know, those guys with the high salary caps are going to win a lot of games.”

Hold our beers. Texas is about to put that one to the test in 2022.

WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

WHAT WE’RE READING

NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND

