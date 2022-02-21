Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Texas, Oklahoma’s move to SEC likely doomed CFP expansion

The Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners’ announcement of their move to the SEC was the catalyst in killing near future College Football Playoff expansion, The Athletic reports.

That’s at least in the words of Mountain West commissioner Chris Thompson.

“It certainly was a factor,” Thompson told The Athletic. “It changed the temperament of this particular situation… Was it a breaking point or catalyst? I don’t know. It had an effect.”

WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: How Timmy Allen goes, so goes Texas as Longhorns eye NCAA postseason

Dallas Morning News: Texas LB outlook for 2022: Is this the year DeMarvion Overshown climbs up NFL draft boards?

Dallas Morning News: 3 takeaways from Texas’ loss to Texas Tech: Red Raiders’ size too much for Longhorns

Dallas Morning News: Breakthrough PGA Tour victory just the beginning for former Highland Park standout Scottie Scheffler

Dallas Morning News: Texas DL outlook for 2022: Can Alfred Collins finally reach his potential in the fall?

247Sports: Chris Beard, Texas players react to Texas Tech loss

247Sports: Atmosphere in loss to Texas Tech should show UT fans what Beard’s trying to build

Inside Texas: TAKEAWAYS: No. 1 Texas baseball takes care of business in opening weekend sweep of Rice

Inside Texas: Humidor: D-line position notes, RB leadership, 2023 Recruiting Matters

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Late comeback falls short for No. 20 Texas in 61-55 loss to No. 11 Texas Tech

No. 20 Texas vs. No. 11 Texas Tech gamethread

No. 1 Texas baseball enters season with high expectations

No. 1 Texas takes care of business in 7-0 win over Rice

No. 1 Texas fries Rice, 15-1

No. 1 Texas completes sweep against Rice with 14-2 win

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: The Stampede: Recruiting scoop from Battle 7v7 Las Vegas

247Sports: Nick at Nite: Nuggets from a loaded Shock Doctor 7v7 tournament in Houston

247Sports: Quick hits from Battle Las Vegas 7-on-7 tournament

247Sports: Battle 7v7 Las Vegas: Texas in the hunt for nation’s top linebacker

Inside Texas: Sunday Texas Longhorns football late night recruiting notes

Inside Texas: 2023 On300 RB Javin Simpkins updates recruitment

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Our Daily Bears: Short-handed Bears outclass Horned Frogs 72-62

Frogs O’ War: California 7, TCU 6: Frogs fall in wild game against the Bears

Frogs O’ War: No. 7 Baylor 72, TCU 62: Too little, too late as Frogs fall in Waco

Frogs O’ War: 1-0! TCU baseball uses ninth inning rally to win season opener over SDSU

Crimson and Cream Machine: Oklahoma suffers suffocating loss at Cyclones, 75-54

Cowboys Ride For Free: Cowboys 82, Kansas State 79

The Smoking Musket: West Virginia baseball sweeps opening weekend

The Smoking Musket: West Virginia QB commit Raheim Jeter injured in shooting

Wide Right & Natty Lite: Iowa State upends Oklahoma 75-54

Bring On The Cats: Painful Loss: Oklahoma State 82, Kansas State 79 (OT)

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: Steph Curry drops 50, wins MVP in dramatic All-Star Game

SB Nation: How much longer will LeBron James be a Laker?

SB Nation: The Cowboys failed with their latest chance, they may feel it’s time to make big personnel moves

NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND

No. 14 Texas women’s basketball notched another win over the West Virginia Mountaineers.