Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Texas, Oklahoma’s move to SEC likely doomed CFP expansion

The Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners’ announcement of their move to the SEC was the catalyst in killing near future College Football Playoff expansion, The Athletic reports.
That’s at least in the words of Mountain West commissioner Chris Thompson.
“It certainly was a factor,” Thompson told The Athletic. “It changed the temperament of this particular situation… Was it a breaking point or catalyst? I don’t know. It had an effect.”
Late comeback falls short for No. 20 Texas in 61-55 loss to No. 11 Texas Tech
No. 20 Texas vs. No. 11 Texas Tech gamethread
No. 1 Texas baseball enters season with high expectations
No. 1 Texas takes care of business in 7-0 win over Rice
No. 1 Texas completes sweep against Rice with 14-2 win
- No. 14 Texas women’s basketball notched another win over the West Virginia Mountaineers.
Road dub secured #TexasFight pic.twitter.com/ib6z3sYlUp— Texas Women's Basketball (@TexasWBB) February 20, 2022
- It wasn’t a weekend to remember for Texas softball, as they dropped games to the Florida State Seminoles, the Auburn Tigers, the UCLA Bruins, the UCF Golden Knights and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
Final in Clearwater. Back home on Wednesday vs UNT #HookEm pic.twitter.com/np2I3DmC1Z— Texas Softball (@TexasSoftball) February 20, 2022
