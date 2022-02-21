Texas football sets spring practice schedule

The first of 15 spring practices for the Texas Longhorns under second-year head coach Steve Sarkisian will begin on Tuesday, March 22, staff members revealed on Monday.

The 15th spring practice is the Orange-White game scheduled for April 23. The free event will be part of the first-ever “Made in Austin Weekend” that is set to include a number of fan experiences, including live music, specialty food and beverage options, and live art installations. Texas baseball also hosts Baylor at UFCU Disch-Falk Field that weekend.

Prior to the Orange-White game, Texas will keep a consistent schedule, practicing on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday during an important spring practice for Sarkisian, who is integrating 14 early enrollees into the program, including transfers like quarterback Quinn Ewers, wide receiver Isaiah Neyor, and tight end Jahleel Billingsley. The Longhorns also need to make strides defensively at all three levels after allowing 31.1 points per game in 2021.