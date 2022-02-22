Longhorn Republic Podcast: Big Weekend on Campus

The No. 1 Texas Longhorns took to the diamond this weekend and looked every bit the part of the top team in the country, led by three dominant pitching performances in the sweep of the Rice Owls. Not to be outdone, the Texas bats — led by Trey Faltine and Ivan Melendez — put up gaudy totals in the season-opening series. What does that mean for Texas as they build to what they hope is a historic season?

The basketball team, after a thrilling win over the Oklahoma Sooners, rode a 10-minute scoring drought and dropped their second matchup of the season against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. The Longhorns tried to make a comeback in the second half — led once again by Andrew Jones — but were unable to get close enough to strike. How can Texas right the ship heading into the final stretch of conference play?

