Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Texas adds former FAU WR coach Joey Thomas as defensive analyst

Former Florida Atlantic wide receivers coach Joey Thomas will join the Texas Longhorns staff as a defensive analyst concentrating on Texas’ secondary, according to 247Sports.

Former FAU WR coach Joey Thomas has joined the Texas staff as a defensive analyst. Reunites with his college DC Pete Kwiatkowski and has strong ties to Pacific Northwest where he was a HS HC, plus ties to Northern California, JCs and Florida @MikeRoach247 — Brandon Huffman (@BrandonHuffman) February 21, 2022

Thomas, a Montana State alum and a former seven-year player with the NFL’s Green Bay Packers, has history with at least one member of Texas’ staff, defensive coordinator Pete Kwaitkowisk. Kwaitkowisk was Thomas’ head coach during their time at Montana State.

WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

WHAT WE’RE READING

NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND

Texas baseball takes on Texas A&M-Corpus Christi today at 6:35pm Central.