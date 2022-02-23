Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Big 12 alum among those selected in USFL Draft’s initial rounds

There’s more football these days. Like soccer, erm, the other football, it’s almost year round.
Thanks to the rebooted USFL, of course.
In the upstart league’s initial rounds last night – they’re drafting each round by position group – several Big 12 Conference alums were among those who had their names called.
That includes former Oklahoma State Cowboys defensive end Michael Scott, now of the Tampa Bay Bandits, and Kolin Hill, a former Texas Tech Red Raiders edge rusher who was picked up by the New Jersey Generals in round three, consisting of defensive end types.
WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
No. 20 Texas hosts TCU in penultimate home game
No. 1 Texas crushes Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, 12-0
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
WHAT WE’RE READING
LONGHORN NEWS AND THE SLATE AHEAD
- No. 1 Texas baseball takes on Texas A&M Corpus Christi in game two of two tonight at 4pm Central.
- No. 11 Texas women’s basketball takes on the Kansas State Wildcats tonight at 6:30pm Central.
