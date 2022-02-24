Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Riley Dodge: Texas QB Quinn Ewers is ‘one of the generational talents when it comes to arm strength’

Southlake Caroll head coach Riley Dodge, who coached Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers during his high school years, opened up about the star play-caller with 247Sports earlier this week. Naturally, Dodge has flattering things to say about Ewers.

“He can put the ball on the perimeter — quick game, spits, RPOs, I’m talking about from the line of scrimmage to 12 yards down the field — better than anybody I’ve ever seen live,” Dodge said of Ewers, per 247Sports. “I mean the ball is out and it is quick, and it’s going to be an extension of the run game for the Longhorns. When you have a kid who’s twitchy and can get the ball out in the blink of an eye, it really stresses defenses. He’s not a slow blinker. He can really rip the football and get the ball out of his hands.”

WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

WHAT WE’RE READING

NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND

No. 11 Texas women’s basketball beat out the Kansas State Wildcats last night.