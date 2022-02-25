Bevo’s Daily Roundup: At least 4 former Longhorns are getting another shot in the USFL

The rebooted USFL is happening. You should care, Texas Longhorns fans.

Not just based on the fact that it’s more football – how can we sit here and grip about more about football? – but for the fact that at least four Texas alums are getting another shot at burning a legacy brand into the world. Former Texas wide receiver Brennan Eagles was among those who had their names called earlier this week. So were former defensive back Davante Davis, former defensive tackle Chis Nelson, and former kicker Nick Rose. Brennan, Nelson and Rose will play for the Philadelphia Stars, while Davis is with the Tampa Bay Bandits.

No. 1 Texas baseball enters a busy weekend with the first of a triple header today at 4:30pm Central against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

No. 20 Texas men’s basketball takes on the West Virginia Mountaineers tomorrow at 1pm Central.